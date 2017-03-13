Democratic and Republican legislative...

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders join together to fight campaign finance rule change

Los Angeles Times

In a rare bipartisan agreement, the leaders of the Democratic and Republican caucuses of the state Senate and Assembly have united to fight a proposal by the state's campaign watchdog agency to change the test for when a candidate controls a political committee. The rule change being considered Thursday by the state Fair Political Practices Commission is opposed in a letter from Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon , Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon , Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller of Bakersfield and Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley, all on behalf of their caucuses.

