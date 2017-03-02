California lawmakers report accepting $518,000 in gifts, including travel and expensive meals

State lawmakers accepted $518,000 in gifts last year, including expensive meals, golf games, spa treatments, bottles of wine, tickets to pro sports events and trips to Europe, Asia and Central America, according to new financial disclosure reports. Three years after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have severely restricted such gifts - limiting their value to $200 per giver, and banning amusement park and sports tickets - veteran lawmakers continue to rake in large amounts of offerings, many from special interest groups seeking favors from state government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.