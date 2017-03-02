California lawmakers report accepting...

California lawmakers report accepting $518,000 in gifts, including travel and expensive meals

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Los Angeles Times

State lawmakers accepted $518,000 in gifts last year, including expensive meals, golf games, spa treatments, bottles of wine, tickets to pro sports events and trips to Europe, Asia and Central America, according to new financial disclosure reports. Three years after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have severely restricted such gifts - limiting their value to $200 per giver, and banning amusement park and sports tickets - veteran lawmakers continue to rake in large amounts of offerings, many from special interest groups seeking favors from state government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yucca Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
oh no trump got tap wire 22 hr trumpneeds tap in... 1
well people trump has lied before Sat trump likes atten... 1
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Fri Dennis 21
trump lies Feb 22 STORM CHASER 5
Jay Leno and David Thornton are dying of Syph Feb 20 Truth 1
I'm gay too Feb 18 Kinkyboy 4
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Feb 18 Lookin1234 32
See all Yucca Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yucca Valley Forum Now

Yucca Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yucca Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Yucca Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC