California lawmakers report accepting $518,000 in gifts, including travel and expensive meals
State lawmakers accepted $518,000 in gifts last year, including expensive meals, golf games, spa treatments, bottles of wine, tickets to pro sports events and trips to Europe, Asia and Central America, according to new financial disclosure reports. Three years after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have severely restricted such gifts - limiting their value to $200 per giver, and banning amusement park and sports tickets - veteran lawmakers continue to rake in large amounts of offerings, many from special interest groups seeking favors from state government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Yucca Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|oh no trump got tap wire
|22 hr
|trumpneeds tap in...
|1
|well people trump has lied before
|Sat
|trump likes atten...
|1
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Dennis
|21
|trump lies
|Feb 22
|STORM CHASER
|5
|Jay Leno and David Thornton are dying of Syph
|Feb 20
|Truth
|1
|I'm gay too
|Feb 18
|Kinkyboy
|4
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Feb 18
|Lookin1234
|32
Find what you want!
Search Yucca Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC