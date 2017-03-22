California Congressmen Introduce Eart...

California Congressmen Introduce Earthquake Mitigation Tax Incentives

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A pair of Congressmen from California today introduced the Earthquake Mitigation Incentive and Tax Parity Act of 2017 to exclude incentives for residential seismic retrofits from federal taxation. The act was introduced by Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yucca Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haunted Yucca Valley (Aug '09) Mon Pete 79
Looking for a few good Pen (Jan '15) Mon David f Miller 2
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Mar 20 masshole3456 34
mexican landscapers dump in the desert (Nov '14) Mar 17 sandy skat 56
oh no trump got tap wire Mar 5 trumpneeds tap in... 1
well people trump has lied before Mar 4 trump likes atten... 1
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Mar 3 Dennis 21
See all Yucca Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yucca Valley Forum Now

Yucca Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yucca Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Yucca Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC