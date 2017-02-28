8th District constituents hold candle...

8th District constituents hold candlelight vigil for a missinga Rep. Paul Cook

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Socorro Sisneros, 46, of Phelan, lays flowers on a makeshift memorial site as locals gather for a "vigil," using sarcasm to say "missing" Congressman Paul Cook reportedly refuses to hold a town hall meeting with the Invisible groups at Congressman Cook's office in Apple Valley, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

