Yucca Valley duo suspected of smuggli...

Yucca Valley duo suspected of smuggling drugs into jail while visiting inmate

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

JOSHUA TREE >> Two women were arrested for allegedly trying to pass drugs to an inmate they were visiting at the Morongo Basin jail Thursday, officials said. Amy Simms, 43, and Alisa Henderson, 59 both of Yucca Valley, were arrested and booked into the jail for suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail facility, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yucca Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Jan 9 Erose 26
I'm gay too Jan 8 SeanDom 3
News CRIMESTOPPERS: Coachella Valley's Most Wanted (Jul '08) Jan 3 Curios 7
Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male Dec 27 SnottyGurl 3
News Joshua Tree man jailed for fatal shooting of fr... (Apr '10) Dec '16 Tobi 20
Haunted Yucca Valley (Aug '09) Nov '16 DesiV 77
See all Yucca Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yucca Valley Forum Now

Yucca Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yucca Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Yucca Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,550 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC