Yucca Valley duo suspected of smuggling drugs into jail while visiting inmate
JOSHUA TREE >> Two women were arrested for allegedly trying to pass drugs to an inmate they were visiting at the Morongo Basin jail Thursday, officials said. Amy Simms, 43, and Alisa Henderson, 59 both of Yucca Valley, were arrested and booked into the jail for suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail facility, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
