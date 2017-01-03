District Attorney fighting efforts to...

District Attorney fighting efforts to move violent sex offender to San Bernardino County

Over the course of six months, prosecutors assigned to the District Attorney's Sexually Violent Predator and Appellate Services Units have fought efforts to have convicted sexually violent predator Luther B. Evan placed in San Bernardino County. “So far we have extended every resource at our disposal to stop this predator from entering our community,” stated District Attorney Mike Ramos in a press release.

