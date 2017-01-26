Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes voices his misgivings about refugee order
Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley on Monday joined a number of GOP politicians who are voicing misgivings about President Trump's order temporarily barring refugees from some majority-Muslim countries from entering the country. "Religious liberty is a core value of our nation.
