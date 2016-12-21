Water conservation up, slightly

California water users upped their conservation game in October perhaps in response to storms that brought significant rains to much of the state. For the month, Californians reduced their water consumption by 19.5 percent, or 36.3 billion gallons, when compared with the same month three years earlier, according to the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In September, residents saved a bit less, 18.3 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.