Water conservation up, slightly
California water users upped their conservation game in October perhaps in response to storms that brought significant rains to much of the state. For the month, Californians reduced their water consumption by 19.5 percent, or 36.3 billion gallons, when compared with the same month three years earlier, according to the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In September, residents saved a bit less, 18.3 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Yucca Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|9 hr
|Supermom5
|25
|Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male
|Fri
|Bob hodstgade
|2
|Toys R Us is located at 63320 Dillion Rd. North... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|Olga vasilakos
|2
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Lenos - Lettermans Micro Torture Hate for Jesus...
|Dec 15
|Dufus
|1
|Young couple have job offer in Rancho Mirage -
|Dec 11
|BST
|2
|Joshua Tree man jailed for fatal shooting of fr... (Apr '10)
|Dec 2
|Tobi
|20
Find what you want!
Search Yucca Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC