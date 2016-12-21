Water conservation up, slightly

Water conservation up, slightly

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

California water users upped their conservation game in October perhaps in response to storms that brought significant rains to much of the state. For the month, Californians reduced their water consumption by 19.5 percent, or 36.3 billion gallons, when compared with the same month three years earlier, according to the State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In September, residents saved a bit less, 18.3 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yucca Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) 9 hr Supermom5 25
Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male Fri Bob hodstgade 2
Toys R Us is located at 63320 Dillion Rd. North... (Mar '12) Dec 15 Olga vasilakos 2
News Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient... Dec 15 Rip Chen picket 1
Lenos - Lettermans Micro Torture Hate for Jesus... Dec 15 Dufus 1
Young couple have job offer in Rancho Mirage - Dec 11 BST 2
News Joshua Tree man jailed for fatal shooting of fr... (Apr '10) Dec 2 Tobi 20
See all Yucca Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yucca Valley Forum Now

Yucca Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yucca Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Yucca Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC