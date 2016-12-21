Meet Santa, shop and enjoy real snow at Yucca Valleya s Holiday Craft Faire
Catch the spirit of the season at the Town of Yucca Valley's Holiday Craft Faire and Santa Visits event from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Yucca Valley Community Center. The public is invited to visit with Santa at the Hi-Desert Nature Museum and tackle holiday shopping at the Community Center Complex.
