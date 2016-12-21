Magnitude-4.0 Quake Shakes Parts of S...

Magnitude-4.0 Quake Shakes Parts of Southern CA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

The quake was centered in Morongo Valley, about 100 miles east of Los Angeles. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yucca Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male 18 hr SnottyGurl 3
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Dec 25 Supermom5 25
Toys R Us is located at 63320 Dillion Rd. North... (Mar '12) Dec 15 Olga vasilakos 2
News Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient... Dec 15 Rip Chen picket 1
Lenos - Lettermans Micro Torture Hate for Jesus... Dec 15 Dufus 1
Young couple have job offer in Rancho Mirage - Dec 11 BST 2
News Joshua Tree man jailed for fatal shooting of fr... (Apr '10) Dec 2 Tobi 20
See all Yucca Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yucca Valley Forum Now

Yucca Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yucca Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Yucca Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,263

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC