Magnitude-4.0 Quake Shakes Parts of Southern CA
The quake was centered in Morongo Valley, about 100 miles east of Los Angeles. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yucca Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male
|18 hr
|SnottyGurl
|3
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Dec 25
|Supermom5
|25
|Toys R Us is located at 63320 Dillion Rd. North... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|Olga vasilakos
|2
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Lenos - Lettermans Micro Torture Hate for Jesus...
|Dec 15
|Dufus
|1
|Young couple have job offer in Rancho Mirage -
|Dec 11
|BST
|2
|Joshua Tree man jailed for fatal shooting of fr... (Apr '10)
|Dec 2
|Tobi
|20
Find what you want!
Search Yucca Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC