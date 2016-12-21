Jury convicts man of setting ex on fire, killing her in Ontario
RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> A 43-year-old Yucca Valley man faces life imprisonment - without the possibility of parole - for the fiery torture death of his ex-girlfriend five years ago in Ontario. “While in the ambulance, her dying words were: ' Hector Meza set me on fire.
Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
