Dirt biker arrested after high-speed chase in Yucca Valley

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

YUCCA VALLEY >> Sheriff's deputies say they attempted to stop a dirt biker for multiple traffic violations early Sunday and wound up in a high-speed chase before the bike crashed and deputies arrested the driver. Deputies tried to stop Timothy Smith, 40, of Joshua Tree shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to a news release.

