Appeals court upholds Yucca Valley mana s conviction for raping Claremont girl

LOS ANGELES >> A state appeals court panel on Wednesday upheld a former San Bernardino County resident's conviction for breaking into a Claremont home and raping a 12-year-old girl . The three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense's contention that the trial court's failure to grant Joseph Chandler Davall's motion for a change of venue from Pomona deprived him of his right to a fair trial.

