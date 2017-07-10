Yuba City trucker sentenced in fatal ...

Yuba City trucker sentenced in fatal 2015 Christmas Eve crash

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> A Yuba City trucker Wednesday was ordered to serve 180 days in jail for his role in a deadly Christmas Eve crash on Highway 99 in 2015. Butte County Superior Court Judge James Reilley also placed the man, Ravenpreet Johal, 28, on four years probation after he pleaded no contest April 26 to a felony count of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of Michael Herrera, 33, of Yuba City.

