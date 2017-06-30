Officials release Aly Yeoman's cause of death
The Sutter County Sheriff's Office released the cause of death of Aly Yeoman as drowning, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery. Yeoman was last seen driving home from a friend's Yuba City home on March 30. She was found dead in the Feather River more than a month later.
