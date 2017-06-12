It's Going to be HOT

Get ready for a heat wave! Just in time for Father's Day weekend, and the first day of summer next week, temperatures will be soaring toward the hundred-degree mark. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says there are several things you should consider over the next week or so Holiday says temperatures should be in the low 90s today but increasing as the weekend goes on.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sutter County was issued at June 16 at 4:52AM PDT

