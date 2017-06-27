David Little: James Gallagher keeps p...

David Little: James Gallagher keeps pressure on Oroville spillway saga

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Mercury-Register

There are 119 reasons why nothing will change in the wake of the Lake Oroville spillway disaster, why this repetitive flooding and evacuation pattern will continue interminably. Of the 120 people in the state Legislature, which has failed to address this problem for decades, exactly one of them was evacuated from his home on Feb. 12. So, yeah, he takes this personally.

