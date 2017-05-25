Woman 23, left in sinking car rescued by cops

'I was actually dead': Mother-of-one, 23, left behind in a sinking Mercedes was rescued after a cop heard her gurgling and came to her aid Meggan Russell, 23, of Marysville, California, nearly drowned when a friend's car she was in landed upside down in a canal Police in California say the driver Travis Stanton, 27, was drunk and fled the scene, leaving Russell in the sinking car California Highway Patrol officers were summoned to the scene by a Good Samaritan and were able to pull Russell to safety She had no pulse, no heartbeat and was not breathing for three minytes, but she recovered after six days in the hospital For three terrifying minutes, 23-year-old Meggan Russell was dead, lying without a pulse in the trunk of a submerged car.

