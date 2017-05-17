San Francisco housing costs deter graduates from staying local
With the school year coming to an end, graduating students have a lot more on their plate than just finals and assignments. Housing and the rising cost of living in the Bay Area are affecting students' decisions about staying in San Francisco.
Yuba City Discussions
|Donny Pauling, inmate number 74277 at Sutter Co... (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|Lawrence Connor
|2
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|Mon
|quan
|1
|Butte's most wanted for July 25 (Jul '08)
|May 14
|ChiChi
|72
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
|Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Laurie
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Josh goldwyn
|Mar '17
|Just wondering
|1
