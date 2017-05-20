Residents voice distrust at DWR meeti...

Residents voice distrust at DWR meeting in Yuba City

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Mercury-Register

Yuba City >> As in most of the other community meetings the Department of Water Resources has conducted about the Oroville Dam spillway crisis, staff members Tuesday night offered profuse apologies and community members voiced distrust. “On behalf of the Department of Water Resources, I do want to say that we are very sorry,” Chief Deputy Director Cindy Messer said.

