Oroville Dam letter sent to Gov. Brow...

Oroville Dam letter sent to Gov. Brown Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> A letter with questions and concerns about the Oroville Dam crisis made its way to Gov. Jerry Brown's office Monday, signed by many Northern California leaders and agencies. The offices of State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, drafted the document with community concerns in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr 15 tps 7
Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16) Mar '17 Laurie 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
Josh goldwyn Mar '17 Just wondering 1
Fish v/s People Mar '17 Homeowner 1
Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction Mar '17 Retiree 1
Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 29
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC