Oroville Dam letter sent to Gov. Brown Monday
Oroville >> A letter with questions and concerns about the Oroville Dam crisis made its way to Gov. Jerry Brown's office Monday, signed by many Northern California leaders and agencies. The offices of State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, drafted the document with community concerns in mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Laurie
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Josh goldwyn
|Mar '17
|Just wondering
|1
|Fish v/s People
|Mar '17
|Homeowner
|1
|Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction
|Mar '17
|Retiree
|1
|Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|29
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC