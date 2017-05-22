Mother Says Daughter Was Left to Drown in Canal Following Suspected DUI Crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and may face attempted manslaughter charges after leaving his female passenger to die after crashing a car into a canal off Clements Road, west of Yuba City. Around 2 a.m., a man, identified by the CHP as Travis Stanton, was driving on Clements Road in a silver Mercedes sedan when the car left the road and landed upside down in a canal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.