Letter sent to Gov Brown with Oroville Dam questions, concerns
Oroville >> Next week, a letter about the Oroville Dam crisis will make its way to Gov. Jerry Brown's office, signed by agencies and cities across Butte County. State Sen. Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher's offices drafted the document with community concerns in mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
