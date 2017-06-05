Fiery accident closes Highway 99 sout...

Fiery accident closes Highway 99 south of Live Oak

Thursday May 18 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Live Oak >> Two vehicles collided, resulting in a fiery fatal accident that closed Highway 99 in both directions Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred about 6:10 p.m., just north of the railroad crossing between Live Oak and Yuba City.

Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

