Fiery accident closes Highway 99 south of Live Oak
Live Oak >> Two vehicles collided, resulting in a fiery fatal accident that closed Highway 99 in both directions Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred about 6:10 p.m., just north of the railroad crossing between Live Oak and Yuba City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abigail davis
|Mon
|hmm
|1
|BECAREFULL tenage GIRLS!!! in MARYSVILLE!!! (Jul '08)
|May 28
|Williamsville
|4
|inconsiderate
|May 20
|Gilstrap neighbor
|1
|Donny Pauling, inmate number 74277 at Sutter Co... (Jan '15)
|May 16
|Lawrence Connor
|2
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Butte's most wanted for July 25 (Jul '08)
|May 14
|ChiChi
|72
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC