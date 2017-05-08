Body in Feather River found near Aly Yeoman's truck
Many people throughout Northern California are waiting for a body to be identified after it was found in the Feather River less than half a mile from where missing Yuba College student Alycia "Aly" Yeoman's truck was discovered in a field. Yeoman was last seen on the evening of March 30 driving away from her friend's home in Yuba City.
