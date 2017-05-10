Body found in Feather River identified as missing Gridley woman Alycia Yeoman
Sutter County >> The Sutter County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the body found in the Feather River over the weekend is that of Gridley woman Alycia “Aly” Yeoman, who has been missing since March. The Sacramento County coroner confirmed the body was that of Yeoman, 20, using dental records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Laurie
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Josh goldwyn
|Mar '17
|Just wondering
|1
|Fish v/s People
|Mar '17
|Homeowner
|1
|Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction
|Mar '17
|Retiree
|1
|Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|29
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC