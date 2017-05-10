Body found in Feather River identifie...

Body found in Feather River identified as missing Gridley woman Alycia Yeoman

Sutter County >> The Sutter County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the body found in the Feather River over the weekend is that of Gridley woman Alycia “Aly” Yeoman, who has been missing since March. The Sacramento County coroner confirmed the body was that of Yeoman, 20, using dental records.

