Body Found In California River Identified As Missing College Student
A body found in a California river has been positively identified as Alycia "Aly" Yeoman, a Yuba College student who has not been seen since March. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the medical examiner's office used dental records to confirm Yeoman's identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Laurie
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Josh goldwyn
|Mar '17
|Just wondering
|1
|Fish v/s People
|Mar '17
|Homeowner
|1
|Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction
|Mar '17
|Retiree
|1
|Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|29
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC