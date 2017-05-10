Body Found In California River Identi...

Body Found In California River Identified As Missing College Student

A body found in a California river has been positively identified as Alycia "Aly" Yeoman, a Yuba College student who has not been seen since March. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the medical examiner's office used dental records to confirm Yeoman's identity.

