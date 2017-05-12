Aly Yeomana s Family Searches for Ans...

Aly Yeomana s Family Searches for Answers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

There was no answer at the door of Mike Lizarraga Friday, the man who's been at the center of suspicion in the disappearance of Aly Yeoman. But now Yeoman's uncle has called him out in a lengthy Facebook post, publicly asking questions about his relationship with Aly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
inconsiderate May 20 Gilstrap neighbor 1
Donny Pauling, inmate number 74277 at Sutter Co... (Jan '15) May 16 Lawrence Connor 2
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May 15 quan 1
News Butte's most wanted for July 25 (Jul '08) May 14 ChiChi 72
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16) Mar '17 Laurie 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC