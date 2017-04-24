Wanted Marysville Man Killed ina Read Story Stafff, ABC10
A man was killed in a shootout with Yuba City Police early Saturday morning near the parking lot of an Econolodge, officials said. According to police, officers noticed the unidentified 43-year-old man leaning into the window of a car in the parking lot of the Econolodge at 730 Palora Ave. After officers approached the suspect to see if the car was his, he ran away, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News10.net.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Laurie
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar '17
|coeryh
|1
|Josh goldwyn
|Mar '17
|Just wondering
|1
|Fish v/s People
|Mar '17
|Homeowner
|1
|Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction
|Mar '17
|Retiree
|1
|Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|29
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC