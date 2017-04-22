Suspect Dead, Officer Injured After S...

Suspect Dead, Officer Injured After Shooting in Yuba City

Saturday Apr 22

A male suspect is dead and an officer is injured after a shooting incident with the Yuba City Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers noticed a man leaning into a vehicle from the window in Econo Lodge at 730 Palora Avenue.

