Sheriff: Person who sent ransom messages not involved in Alycia Yeoman's disappearance

The person who sent "ransom messages" to the family of missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman was not involved in her disappearance, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said. Yeoman's mother received several text messages last week claiming the 20-year-old was kidnapped, multiple law enforcement sources told KCRA 3. "It has been determined that this individual was not involved in the disappearance of Aly, nor knowledgeable of Aly's whereabouts.

