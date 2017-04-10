Sheriff: Person who sent ransom messa...

Sheriff: Person who sent ransom messages not involved in Alycia Yeoman's disappearance

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

The person who sent "ransom messages" to the family of missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman was not involved in her disappearance, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said. Yeoman's mother received several text messages last week claiming the 20-year-old was kidnapped, multiple law enforcement sources told KCRA 3. "It has been determined that this individual was not involved in the disappearance of Aly, nor knowledgeable of Aly's whereabouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16) Mar '17 Laurie 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
Josh goldwyn Mar '17 Just wondering 1
Fish v/s People Mar '17 Homeowner 1
Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction Mar '17 Retiree 1
Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 29
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC