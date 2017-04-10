Reward offered in case of missing nor...

Reward offered in case of missing northern California woman

Friday Apr 7 Read more: SFGate

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows Alycia "Aly" Leane Yeoman. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the 20-year-old northern California college student who has been missing since March 30, 2017.

