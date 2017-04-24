Oroville Dam document secrecy frustra...

Oroville Dam document secrecy frustrating lawmakers

Wednesday Apr 12

Water pours down the Oroville Dam spillway as flows are increased March 17 to 50,000 cubic feet per second in Oroville. Oroville >> It's not just the residents of Oroville, Gridley and Yuba City who are frustrated with the Department of Water Resources' lack of transparency concerning the Oroville Dam spillways.

