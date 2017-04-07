Officials Discuss Aly Yeoman Disappea...

Officials Discuss Aly Yeoman Disappearance, Family Issues Statement

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Seven local law enforcement agencies and the FBI gathered to brief the media on the disappearance of 20-year-old Yuba College student, Alycia Yeoman. Officials were joined by Yeoman's parents and extended family, some of whom traveled from out of the state to be in Yuba City Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuba City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16) Mar '17 Laurie 2
News Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes Mar '17 coeryh 1
Josh goldwyn Mar '17 Just wondering 1
Fish v/s People Mar '17 Homeowner 1
Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction Mar '17 Retiree 1
Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 29
See all Yuba City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuba City Forum Now

Yuba City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuba City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Yuba City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC