Officials Discuss Aly Yeoman Disappearance, Family Issues Statement
Seven local law enforcement agencies and the FBI gathered to brief the media on the disappearance of 20-year-old Yuba College student, Alycia Yeoman. Officials were joined by Yeoman's parents and extended family, some of whom traveled from out of the state to be in Yuba City Friday.
