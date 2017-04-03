Missing Gridley womana s cellphone an...

Missing Gridley womana s cellphone and truck found

Tuesday

Gridley-Biggs police reported early Tuesday afternoon that a Live Oak citizen contacted the department and reported finding a cellphone in the area near where Yeoman's Toyota Tacoma had been found. Yeoman's truck was found unoccupied in an orchard in the area of Pennington Road in Live Oak on Monday afternoon.

