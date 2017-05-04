Key players in Oroville Spillway inci...

Key players in Oroville Spillway incident given homework by senators

Tuesday Apr 25

Sacramento >> For the first time since the Lake Oroville spillway crisis began, members of the state Legislature peppered key water leaders with questions about what happened, what will happen next and what can be learned from it all. Members of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee also invited Sen. Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher to the dais to ask additional questions for people in their districts.

