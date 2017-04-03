Gridley police search for 20-year-old missing since Thursday
Gridley >> The Gridley-Biggs Police Department said Monday that it is investigating the disappearance of 20-year-old Alycia Yeoman, who hasn't been heard from since Thursday. Yeoman's family reported her missing to the Police Department on Saturday, according to a press release.
