Former Sacramento Valley Section Manager Ron Murdock, W6KJ, SK

Former ARRL Sacramento Valley Section Manager Ron Murdock, W6KJ, of Yuba City, California, died on April 1. An ARRL Life member, Murdock was 76. "Ron's passion for serving our amateur radio community was truly inspiring and he will be sorely missed," said current Sacramento Valley SM Dr. Carol Milazzo, KP4MD. Murdock was a US Air Force veteran, who flew 300 combat missions as a B52 radar navigator.

