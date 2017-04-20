Fatal California U2 spy plane crash l...

Fatal California U2 spy plane crash laid to pilot error

1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

A U.S. Air Force Hazmat team inspects the wreckage of a U.S. Air Force U-2 spy plane that crashed in the Sutter Butte mountains near Yuba City, California, last September. The U.S. Air Force says pilot error forced two airmen to eject from the U2 spy plane while on a training mission from a Northern California base in September, killing one of them.

