Dixon chapter among Ducks Unlimited's elite in 2016
The Dixon chapter of Ducks Unlimited raised between $100,000 to $250,000 for the group's habitat conservation work, making it one of six in California to be designated as the President's Elite for 2016. "The more money we raise, the more habitat we can conserve and the closer we are to preserving our waterfowl hunting heritage," Ducks Unlimited President Paul Bonderson said in a statement.
