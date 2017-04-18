Concerns grow as search for missing Y...

Concerns grow as search for missing Yuba College student continues

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Students at Yuba College continue to be concerned as the search for 20-year-old Aly Yeoman reached its 11th day on Monday. Yeoman was last seen at 7:51 p.m. March 30 while driving to a home on the 1800 block of Romero Street in Yuba City, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Department.

