Concerns grow as search for missing Yuba College student continues
Students at Yuba College continue to be concerned as the search for 20-year-old Aly Yeoman reached its 11th day on Monday. Yeoman was last seen at 7:51 p.m. March 30 while driving to a home on the 1800 block of Romero Street in Yuba City, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Department.
