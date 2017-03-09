The Feather below Oroville Dam: A Tal...

The Feather below Oroville Dam: A Tale of Two Rivers

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Fish Sniffer

There couldn't be more of a contrast between the Feather River last fall during the salmon season and the same river this winter since the Oroville Dam emergency. In early October, the Feather from the Thermalito Afterbay Outlet to the mouth at Verona was the idyllic scene of the best salmon action of the season, with many anglers catching limits of the hard-fighting fish, in spite of the tough fishing for most on the Sacramento and American rivers.

