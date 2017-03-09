The Feather below Oroville Dam: A Tale of Two Rivers
There couldn't be more of a contrast between the Feather River last fall during the salmon season and the same river this winter since the Oroville Dam emergency. In early October, the Feather from the Thermalito Afterbay Outlet to the mouth at Verona was the idyllic scene of the best salmon action of the season, with many anglers catching limits of the hard-fighting fish, in spite of the tough fishing for most on the Sacramento and American rivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fish Sniffer.
Add your comments below
Yuba City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|Does anyone know Rosanna Robinson (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Laurie
|2
|Raid of smoke shops yields meth pipes
|Mar 7
|coeryh
|1
|Josh goldwyn
|Mar 5
|Just wondering
|1
|Fish v/s People
|Mar 5
|Homeowner
|1
|Gridley Gleaner's fire & property destruction
|Mar 2
|Retiree
|1
|Yuba City Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 27
|Musikologist
|29
Find what you want!
Search Yuba City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC