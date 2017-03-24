San Jose Angler Lands Potential World...

San Jose Angler Lands Potential World Record 11 lb. 4 oz. Spotted Bass At Bullards Bar

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Fish Sniffer

On February 12, Nick Dulleck of San Jose caught and released a potential world record spotted bass weighing 11 pounds, 4 ounces at Bullards Bar Reservoir on the Yuba River. If certified as a world record by the International Game Fish Association , the fish would eclipse the spotted bass of 10.8 pounds caught by Cody Meyer in December 2016.

