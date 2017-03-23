Marysville man hauling cement to dam killed in rollover

Oroville >> A Marysville man who was hauling cement to Oroville Dam was killed when his truck rolled over Sunday morning on Highway 70. Butte County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 70 near Power House Hill Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They found Marysville resident Peter Anderson, 51, trapped in a fully loaded Mathew's Ready Mix cement truck out of Yuba City.

