KKCY-HD2/Yuba City, CA Names Johnny Taco PD

HD2 /YUBA CITY, CA has named JOHNNY TACO PD, starting MONDAY, APRIL 10th. He will also serve as the Production Director for RESULTS' three-station cluster .

