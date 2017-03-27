KKCY-HD2/Yuba City, CA Names Johnny Taco PD
HD2 /YUBA CITY, CA has named JOHNNY TACO PD, starting MONDAY, APRIL 10th. He will also serve as the Production Director for RESULTS' three-station cluster .
