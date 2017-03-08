Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Bethany Pane, 39, of Sacramento, has been appointed chief counsel at the Delta Stewardship Council, where she has been acting chief counsel since 2016 and has served as an attorney since 2015. Pane was an attorney at the State Water Resources Control Board from 2011 to 2015 and staff counsel at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2008 to 2011, where she served as a legislative analyst from 2000 to 2001.

