Former Prosecutor Accuses Sutter County DAa s Office of Racial Discrimination

Friday Mar 31 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A former deputy district attorney is now suing her former colleagues in federal court saying, while she was fighting for justice, they were treating her unjustly. For 10 years Anu Chopra considered the Sutter County District Attorney's office home, but her last year there felt more like hell.

Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

