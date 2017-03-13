Fish rescue operation continues along Feather River
Daniel Thompson, left, and Christine Steenson, right, net juvenile salmon and other small fish as Clint Garman, center, uses an electroshock backpack to temporarily stun the fish in a pond Wednesday at the Riverbend Park disc golf course in Oroville. The group rescued dozens of juvenile chinook salmon, at least half a dozen adult steelhead and hundreds of other fish from the ponds and returned them to the Feather River.
