Fish rescue operation continues along Feather River

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Mercury-Register

Daniel Thompson, left, and Christine Steenson, right, net juvenile salmon and other small fish as Clint Garman, center, uses an electroshock backpack to temporarily stun the fish in a pond Wednesday at the Riverbend Park disc golf course in Oroville. The group rescued dozens of juvenile chinook salmon, at least half a dozen adult steelhead and hundreds of other fish from the ponds and returned them to the Feather River.

