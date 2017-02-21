Yuba City trucker enters plea in dead...

Yuba City trucker enters plea in deadly Christmas Eve crash

Oroville >> The Yuba City trucker charged for his suspected role in a deadly Christmas Eve crash on Highway 99 has pleaded not guilty, according to online court records. The trucker, Ravenpreet Singh Johal, 28, entered the plea Wednesday in Butte County Superior Court on felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving on a highway, according to the records.

