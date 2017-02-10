Yuba City school evacuated due to suspicious device
A Yuba City school has been evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious device was found outside of a classroom, Yuba City Unified School District officials said. Bomb squad and Sutter County sheriff's deputies are investigating the device found at Andros Karperos School, district officials said.
